South Bend search warrants lead to two arrests

Friday morning, Indiana State Troopers executed warrants at two South Bend residences, leading to two arrests.

Just before 8 am on Friday morning, Indiana State Troopers executed warrants at 255 N. Edison and 3743 Belle Vista in South Bend.

They found suspected crack cocaine, a rifle, items of drug paraphernalia, several thousand dollars, and electronic devices.

40-year-old Christopher Johnson was located at the Edison address. He's been arrested and taken to the Saint Joseph County Jail for dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance, neglect of a dependent, and possession of Paraphernalia.

55 year-old Robert Towles, Jr. was found at the Belle Vista address. Towles was arrested and taken to the Saint Joseph County Jail for dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine and maintaining a common nuisance, as well as an active warrant out of Elkhart County and an active warrant out of St. Joseph County.