South Bend search party on the lookout for missing pregnant pig

A search is underway for a pregnant South Bend pig that escaped its yard.

The pregnant 5-month-old pig known as Ras or Applesauce got loose Monday. She escaped through her owner's fence.

Because she could give birth at any moment, the owner is really concerned for her and her babies' well-being.

Many neighbors were involved in Thursday night's search.

"I call her name every morning and at nighttime before I go to bed," owner David Thompson said. "I feed her outside my garage door. I'm so used to her being there, and she's not. I left food out for her and nothing's been touched."

Hannah Lee Vazquez, who joined the search party, was asked what the chances are of finding Applesauce.

"If everybody looks real hard," she said, "there's probably a 50-50 chance we'll find her."

The group will continue to look for Ras over the weekend.

