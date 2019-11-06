South Bend schools receive $5M grant for teacher education

The South Bend Community School Corporation has received a $5.5 million grant to help educate, recruit and retain teachers.

The Indiana University South Bend School of Education will work with the corporation on a yearlong teacher residency program with an embedded, accelerated master's degree and placement as a teacher in the corporation for three years.

"Providing this opportunity for area teachers will not only enhance our ability to retain quality teachers in the district, but it will also enhance instruction in critical [science, technology, engineering and math] areas," Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings said in a release. "Partnering with IU South Bend's School of Education is a perfect fit for this initiative and will provide a natural pipeline of great educators."

Coursework will emphasize science, technology, math, literacy and urban populations.

"IU South Bend is excited to partner with the South Bend Community School Corporation on this federal Teacher Quality Partnership Grant," IU South Bend Chancellor Susan Elrod said in the release. "This project demonstrates how two institutions can work together to address a critical need in the community – in this case providing a pool of high-quality educators committed to teaching in South Bend schools."

Up to 20 teachers a year could participate in the program, providing a pool of high-quality new teachers for the corporation.

