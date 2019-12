Several schools in the South Bend Community School Corporation will be serving lunch to students who need meals over winter break.

Meals will be provided at Coquillard Elementary School, Kennedy Academy, Harrison Elementary School, Jackson Middle School, Monroe Elementary School, Nuner Fine Arts Academy, McKinley Elementary School and Darden Elementary School on Dec. 23, 26, 27 and 30, as well as Jan. 2-3.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. each of those days.