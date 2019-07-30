South Bend schools host annual Back to School University

It's hard to believe, but by Thursday, it will be August, and teachers in South Bend are getting ready at the seventh annual Back to School University.

16 News Now's Joshua Short talked with the teachers at Edison Middle School Tuesday and told them how teachers were inspirational in his life.

School employees are spending the next few days participating in one-hour sessions as part of South Bend Community School Corporation's special education services.

"Teaching, although it's the best profession on the plant, it has its challenges," special education supervisor Sybil Snyder said. "We hope that everyone is well-rested and got some rejuvenation over the summer. But we like to give them an extra boost or shot a couple weeks before school to make sure they are invigorated, they're ready. They come together with colleagues and can be inspired to come back in a positive way."

The school year will start in South Bend on Aug. 15.

