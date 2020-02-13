South Bend schools hold 46th annual spelling bee

Students in the South Bend Community School Corporation participated in a spelling bee Thursday.

The 46th annual spelling bee took place at Clay International Academy. Sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders showed off their skills and had fun.

It's something the whole community gets excited for, including 16 News Now's very own Gary Sieber.

"We are very excited," chief academic officer Susan Devetski said. "It's something the students, teachers and really our whole South Bend schools community looks forward too. It's a really nervous time and exciting and gets our students a nice opportunity to share their literacy skills and spelling skills. It's also high anxiety."

The first-place winner gets to move on to the national spelling bee in Washington, D.C.

