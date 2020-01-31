South Bend school donates 175,000 pop tabs for good cause

Students and staff at Madison STEAM Academy donated pop tabs to help families at the Ronald McDonald House of Michiana.

They collected more than 174,000 pop tabs, which equals nearly 141 pounds.

"The pop tops we collect and for each pound is worth 50 cents," Title I coach Charity Huber said. "That money goes to anything donations don't cover, and it's important because we have several families staying at the Ronald McDonald House because they have siblings there right now."

The staff at Madison STEAM Academy decided to launch an initiative to collect 100 pounds of pop tabs in 100 days. The students competed in challenges versus other grade levels to see who collected the most.

