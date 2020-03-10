South Bend school closed over concerns of coronavirus exposure

A South Bend school is closed temporarily over concerns related to novel coronavirus. A source tells 16 News Now Stanley Clark School remains closed Tuesday. That’s after the St. Joseph County Health Department says a member of the school’s community was possibly exposed to the coronavirus.

“[Stanley Clark has been] in touch with us on Sunday. [In] kind of an abundance of caution [they] closed the school Monday to implement a disinfection protocol. They completed that,” stated Dr. Mark Fox, the deputy health officer in St. Joseph County.

He said there are no new updates on the individual at Stanley Clark. Fox, though, did say it’s a not a matter of “if” the coronavirus is in St. Joseph County. It’s “when” a case is confirmed.

“There will be a large portion of the population that has pretty mild symptoms and won’t stand out. It’s very likely those cases already exist in our community,” he said.

Fox explained the novel coronavirus spreads a bit quicker than the flu: every one person sicked with the virus will infect 2.5 other people. People most at-risk for developing serious complications of COVID-19 are people who are elderly and those who have underlying health problems such as diabetes, cancer, heart and lung diseases.

“We want to minimize their risk of exposure because it will arrive in our community. Some people will have really mild symptoms. It will look like the common cold. We want to protect people who are at-risk of the serious complications,” Fox said.

People stand a good chance, said Fox, of recovering from the coronavirus.

“Looking at the experience in China, there were no deaths in children under age 10, and the mortality of people under age 50 was very rare,” he explained. “The highest mortality was in people 70 and older and those with underlying, chronic medical problems.”

Primary indicators of novel coronavirus are a fever of at least 100.4 degrees along with some kind of respiratory symptom such as a cough or trouble breathing.