South Bend school bus driver suspended after allegedly soliciting sex from a minor

A South Bend man charged with soliciting sex from a minor is now suspended from his job.

South Bend Community School Corporation confirms 53-year-old Mitchell Mace was a bus driver for the district, but has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

He was arrested in Chicago on Friday after allegedly responding to an online ad looking to have sexual relations with an unknown 14-year-old girl.

Mace was in court Saturday and was issued a $50,000 deposit bond.

His next court date is Tuesday, September 3.