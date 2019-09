The Angela Boulevard and Riverside Drive roundabout will close overnight Sunday for milling and resurfacing.

Crews will close the roundabout Sunday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.

Northbound traffic on Riverside Drive will detour west on Hudson Avenue, north on Portage Avenue, then east on Woodlawn Boulevard. Westbound traffic on Angela Boulevard will detour south on Michigan Street to Riverside Drive.

The roundabout should reopen by Monday, Sept. 23 at 6 a.m.