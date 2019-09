Lane restrictions began Tuesday along Colfax Avenue in South Bend.

The South Bend Department of Public Works says Colfax from Niles Avenue to Sycamore Street will be down to one lane for utility work.

Crews will also work on Niles Avenue from Washington Street to Lasalle Avenue.

Beginning Wednesday, Colfax will close from Niles Avenue to Hill Street for water main repairs.

Everything should be back to normal by Friday.