South Bend restaurant Hensell's Oaken Bucket for sale

Hensell's Oaken Bucket in South Bend is for sale.

The owner of the restaurant at Ironwood Drive and the St. Joseph River says she is testing the waters on a possible sale.

She says her husband is set to retire soon, and the economy appears to be strong.

But Diane Malstaff is insisting that under no circumstances would she close the restaurant, which she bought in 2003.

She says she would only sell to someone who agreed to keep the business running with the current recipes and the current staff.

The property is listed for $690,000.

