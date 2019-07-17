South Bend residents want answers about gas leaks, project completion

A South Bend neighborhood wants answers after a gas leak opened up near several homes last week.

South Bend resident Douglas Way said it all started last Thursday, July 11.

The Northern Indiana Public Service Company confirmed a 24-inch, high pressure gas transmission line was damaged during an inspection and maintenance project.

The following day, there was another gas leak; a 2-inch pipe was breached.

“Our neighbors are a little upset that they weren't evacuated, is the first thing,” Way said.

Way claimed NIPSCO only barricaded the area, but Mary Cossey with NIPSCO said otherwise.

“And as it relates to the evacuation, when we heard of the incident, we moved quickly to evacuate to ensure the safety of everybody,” Cossey said.

Way claimed no one has been to the site since last week.

“I talked to the project manager on Monday, and she told me she has no idea why they stopped construction. There hasn't been anybody here. They've abandoned the site… My biggest concern is no one will tell us anything,” Way said.

As part of NIPSCO’s procedure, an after-action review is performed to better understand the cause of the incident. They cited this as the reason for the project being on hold.

“Which then makes us wonder, is it safe or are they comfortable with the fix they made? This is big gas coming through here, and if they don't feel safe enough to work here, then why aren't they telling us? I live about 50 yards away from the pipe,” Way said.

"It is absolutely safe for them to be there," Cossey said.

While NIPSCO could not confirm how long the review process would take, once work does resume, the project itself will take seven to 10 days to complete.

"If customers have a concern at any point, they can call us at any time,” Cossey said.

