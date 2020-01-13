South Bend ranked as one of the top 100 cities for STD cases

A new study ranks South Bend as one of the top 100 U.S. cities for cases of sexually transmitted diseases.

The study was done by the organizers of the website Innerbody.com, using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Census.

The South Bend metro area ranked 75nd in the study, with 890 cases reported per 100,000 people.

Out of the metro population of 270,771 people, there were 19 cases of HIV, 1,685 cases of chlamydia, 720 cases of gonorrhea and 6 cases of syphilis.

To view the complete study, click here.