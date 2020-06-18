South Bend puts out draft of police "Discipline Matrix"

South Bend Police and the city have released their draft of a discipline matrix, a guide to to providing appropriate discipline to an officer who commits a violation on the job. The announcement happening at the Howard Park Event Center on Thursday afternoon.

"Hoping to never have to use this, but if we do it's there and everybody knows," South Bend Chief of Police Scott Ruszkowski says.

The matrix should help streamline the process for disciplining officers.

"It takes a lot of what I've been quoted as, arbitrary, decisions out of my hands and it gives a guide to every officer what to be expected should these things happen," Chief Ruszkowski says.

There are 6 levels to the matrix. The first two are for minor violations like being late or uniform issues. Disciplined can be dished out as a reprimand or up to a a 5 day unpaid suspension.

The next four levels are major violations, like not having a body camera on when it should be and up to felonious behavior on the extreme end. These levels have discipline from a few days unpaid suspension to getting fired from the force.

Mitigating and aggravating factors play a role in punishment. The idea is that the discipline will correct the behavior so it doesn't happen again.

"A mistake of the heart and a ill-will intent are totally two different things, and those have to be taken into consideration," Chief Ruszkowski says.

"We hold ourselves to a high standard and we are committed to excellence as a city and as a police department," Mayor James Mueller adds.

There were mixed reactions from those at Thursday's announcement.

"I mean quite honestly I'm a bit disappointed." South Bend resident Darryl Heller says. "It seems like a lot of the a lot of the recommendations the community have put forward weren't adopted."

"I've been at a lot of the preparatory meetings and I'm not seeing that this document shows that very many of the suggested changes have been put into that," At-Large Common Councilwoman Lori Hamann says.

The city welcomes more public input, you can do that through the South Bend's website and view the matrix draft right here

"I think its a great opportunity for the community, the administration, for everybody to come together and view that document and have input," South Bend 6th District Councilwoman Sheila Niezgodski says.

This is a draft version and before the discipline matrix can be implemented it has to be approved by the Board of Public Safety and their next meeting is on July 15th.