South Bend police are asking for help finding Randall Madison, a 16-year-old who has been charged with attempted murder after a recent shooting.

It happened in the 1200 block of E. Cedar on August 3.

A 17-year-old male was found with a life-threatening wound. He's expected to recover.

Madison is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.