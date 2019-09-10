UPDATE: Missing South Bend woman found safe

UPDATE: "Olivia Magee was found safe and is on her way home. Thank you to all who helped spread the word! #southbend," @southbendpolice tweeted at 12:27 p.m.

Original Story:

South Bend police are asking for help finding Olivia Magee, an 86-year-old woman who has dementia and is missing.

Magee walked away from her home in the 2000 block of N. Beverly Place in South Bend between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. She will know her name but not her address, police say.

Magee was last seen wearing a red pajama top and green floral bottoms. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 126 pounds.

If you see her, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

