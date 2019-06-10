South Bend police search for missing woman

South Bend police are searching for 61-year-old Lorna Banks, a missing woman who reportedly has schizophrenia and early dementia.

She was reported missing from her downtown apartment after having been last seen on the morning of June 5. A report was filed with police on Saturday morning.

Officers have searched around her home, and they've also looked at local hospitals and the jail.

If you have any information about Lorna Banks, please contact police at (574) 235-9201, or 911 in the case of an emergency.

