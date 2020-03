South Bend police are asking for help finding Henry Javier Sevilla, a 28-year-old who was last seen on March 8.

He's described as 5'7" with brown eyes, black hair and a scar under his left eye.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

If you have any information, please call Detective Martinsky at 574-235-9204 or 574-235-9201.