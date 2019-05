South Bend police are asking for help finding Jacob Sandy, a 23-year-old who hasn't been seen since possibly heading to Lake Michigan to kayak on Saturday morning.

Sandy is described as 5'11” tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He drives a light blue 2000 PT Cruiser with Michigan license plate DJA0919.

Sandy was last seen in South Bend, where he works as an accountant.

Please call police at 235-9201 if you have any information