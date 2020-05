South Bend police are asking for help finding David Siklas, a missing 18-year-old who has autism and ADHD and is without his medicine.

He was last seen in the area of High and Donmoyer around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Siklas was wearing a white T-shirt, green baseball cap, blue jeans and a navy blue jacket with a hunter orange insert.

He is 5’7” with brown hair, glasses and hazel eyes.

If you see David Siklas, please call 574-235-9201.