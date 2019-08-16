South Bend police respond to shooting outside credit union

South Bend police were called Friday to a shooting outside a credit union on E. Ireland Road.

It happened just before noon.

Police say the shooting happened outside the Teachers Credit Union branch near Ironwood.

Investigators say an argument began in the drive-through area and that it may have been a road rage incident.

Four people in two different cars were involved.

A man from one of the vehicles allegedly began to assault a woman in the other car. The man in her vehicle told the alleged assailant that he would shoot him if he didn't stop.

The alleged assailant was ultimately shot and has been taken to the hospital.

The shooter has been detained, and the woman who was being attacking is at the hospital.

The people involved in the incident haven't been publicly identified.

Police say the shooting happened outside TCU, but the credit union wasn't otherwise involved.

