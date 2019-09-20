South Bend police respond to reported shooting

South Bend police responded to a reported shooting in the 300 block of E. Fairview Avenue near Carroll Street on Friday afternoon.

@southbendpolice first tweeted about the call at 2:41 p.m.

Police say a 17-year-old male was shot while in a vehicle. That car crashed down the street, and police don't know if the 17-year-old was the driver or a passenger. Police say he has an ankle injury.

At least five shell casings were found on the ground.

The possible suspects are described as two black males. One was wearing a red hoodie, and the other was wearing a black or blue hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call SBPD at 574-235-9201 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

We'll update this breaking news story on air and online as we learn more.

