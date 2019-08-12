South Bend police respond to shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) South Bend police are responding to a shooting in the 1000 block of Lincoln Way West.
It happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say the victim is a 21-year-old who was shot in the arm. The person also reportedly suffered an injury to the head caused by glass.
The suspect vehicle may be a dark four-door sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion, according to South Bend police.
Please call police if you have any information about what happened.
