South Bend police respond to shooting

South Bend police are responding to a shooting in the 1000 block of Lincoln Way West.

It happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the victim is a 21-year-old who was shot in the arm. The person also reportedly suffered an injury to the head caused by glass.

The suspect vehicle may be a dark four-door sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion, according to South Bend police.

Please call police if you have any information about what happened.

