UPDATE: 16-year-old walk-in shooting victim suffers nonfatal injury

Police responded to Memorial Hospital Thursday night for reports of a walk-in shooting victim.

The victim is a 16-year-old boy who suffered a nonfatal injury to his lower leg, according to a tweet from the South Bend Police Department.

The shooting itself happened in the area of Elwood Avenue and Elmer Street on the city's near northwest side, where police had been searching earlier Thursday night after reports of shots fired.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact South Bend Police at 574-235-9201 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

