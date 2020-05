South Bend police are responding to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Monday afternoon.

The call came in at around 1:42 p.m. from the 1500 block of N. Anderson Avenue. That's in the northwest part of the city, just north of Muessel Grove Park.

A person was shot in the leg.

There's no word yet on whether anyone has been taken into custody or if police are searching for any suspects.

