South Bend police respond after shooting victim walks into hospital

South Bend police are investigating after a gunshot victim walked into the hospital Tuesday night.

The person suffered a gunshot wound to the lower leg, according to a tweet from police.

Police say it is possible the shooting happened in the 1300 block of West King Street, just off Portage Avenue. A ShotSpotter alert registered in that area, dispatch said.

South Bend police did not include the current condition of the victim in the tweet.

16 News Now is working to learn more. Stay with us as we receive updates on this breaking news story.

