South Bend police officer on paid leave after fatal shooting

A South Bend police officer is on paid, administrative leave after a deadly shooting early Sunday morning.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg, South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski, Board of Public Safety President John Collins, Jr., and Common Council President Tim Scott made the announcement during a press conference Sunday night at the County-City Building.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, which they say happened around 3:30 a.m. near Central High Apartments.

Officers were reportedly responding to a suspicious person who was believed to be going through cars near the apartment complex. When an officer attempted to engage with the suspect, he allegedly approached the officer with a knife raised, leading the officer to fire his gun.

The suspect, 53-year-old Eric Jack Logan, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Paid, administrative leave is protocol for officer-involved shootings during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with us as we work to learn more.