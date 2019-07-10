South Bend police offer children swimming lessons

Something many will never forget is learning how to swim, and since it's pool season, children can once again get swim lessons from South Bend police.

Session 1 is now underway, with 60 kids working to become swimmers. The second session runs from July 22 to Aug. 2 at John Adams High School, and unfortunately, it is full.

Organizers say the program is not only a great way to learn how to swim safely but also creates relationships between children and law enforcement.

"You could get lessons just about anywhere, you could invite a friend who's a swimmer on the swim team over to your house to teach kids, this is the proper technique, versus what do you do if you get pushed in, what if you're in the deep water and you're not sure what to do?" Michiana YMCA Aquatics Director Kyle Erwin said. "It's looking for ways to escape the water if you fall in, it's knowing what to do with your arms and legs in order to get your head above the water. Those are things we're focusing on."

While both swimming sessions are full, you can find more information on the South Bend Police Athletic League by clicking here.

