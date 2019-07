South Bend Police Officers are investigating a reported shooting after a 21-year-old male arrive to the hospital around 4:25 Saturday morning.

The victim had an injury to the foot.

The incident is believe to have happened in the 4400 block of W. Western.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

