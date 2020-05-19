South Bend police investigate robbery inside convenience store

South Bend police are asking for help identifying the man who robbed a woman inside a 7-Eleven.

It happened Monday around 6:30 a.m. in the 500 block of E LaSalle.

The suspect is described as about 6 feet tall with a blondish buzz-type haircut, wearing a white T-shirt and light-colored jean shorts.

Several officers searched the area but couldn't find the man. They believe he left in a vehicle.

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to leave an anonymous tip with Michiana Crime Stoppers or call the South Bend Police Department Investigative Bureau.

