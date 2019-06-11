South Bend police investigate attempted abduction Tuesday afternoon

Police in South Bend are investigating after a 9-year-old girl reported an unknown man tried to abduct her Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened near Indiana Avenue and Leer Street, according to a release from the South Bend Police Department.

The girl said the man approached her, she ran away, but the man got into a vehicle and tried to follow her. She was able to get away, and the man eventually left the area.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s or 30s. He reportedly was driving a silver Volkswagen.

The attempted abduction is under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact South Bend police at 574-235-9201 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

