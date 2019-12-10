South Bend police assist families for the holidays with 2nd Heroes and Helpers

The second annual Heroes and Helpers event brought South Bend police officers together with families for the perfect Christmas shopping spree.

It was so successful in its first year, they brought it back again.

Heroes and Helpers is making the holidays happen for more than 75 children.

"The policemen are doing stuff for us and taking stuff out of their time, and it's good because Christmas is coming up and I just feel very, very grateful,” said Jozsua Miller, one child shopping for presents.

The officers helped Jozsua and his family shop and picking up the tab.

"These families are given a certain amount based on the funds we received from Target and they get to come here. Whether they're getting some toys for the kids or getting some clothing or getting something they just need for the house to make their Christmas a better time is what we're looking for," Heroes and Helpers coordinator Keenan Lane said.

While the assistance these families get goes a long way, this time of year, Lane says this is just as special for the officers and volunteers who make the event happen.

"We love to serve and protect, and this is just a fun way to serve. When I threw out there, 'Hey, we've got this event coming up,' I had several officers, they just jumped up like, 'Yes, we love doing this, we want to do this tonight,'” Lane said.

They wrapped up Heroes and Helpers 2019 with hope of keeping it going in 2020.

Several organizations helped in choosing the families, including La Casa de Amistad, Boys and Girls Club, Big Brothers, Big Sisters and Hope Ministries.

