South Bend police are asking for help finding Ashley Lynn Friddle, a 34-year-old who hasn't been seen since March 20.

She has green eyes, red hair and occasionally wears glasses.

Friddle was last seen in the downtown South Bend area, according to a social media post from police on Tuesday.

If you have any information, call Detective Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204 or 574-235-9201.