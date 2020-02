South Bend police are asking for help finding Timothy Hulse, a 53-year-old man who was last seen on Feb. 5.

Hulse is described as 6'2" tall and around 200 lbs., with medium-length brown and gray hair, and a gray and brown beard.

He is most likely wearing a gray coat, tan coveralls and black boots, police say.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Martinsky at 574-235-9204 or the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.