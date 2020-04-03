South Bend parks remove amenities to discourage gathering

While spending time outside is important for mental health during the pandemic, it's also important to practice proper social distancing.

16 News Now learned how the City of South Bend is making public gatherings tougher, hoping to flatten the curve.

There used to be basketball hoops at Kelly Park, but now there are just posts. The rims were removed by South Bend city crews.

This is the scene at a park in Granger on Thursday. A crowded game of basketball. Multiple games of pickle ball going on in the tennis courts. Even some kids running the bases.

While this might look innocent, and typically would be, these are some of the least encouraged activities to do outside when trying to stop the spread in our community.

"Amenities you come to know and love in our parks whether it be basketball courts, playgrounds, tennis courts, those are all going to be closed. We've put caution tape around the areas where appropriate. In some instances we've had to take a little bit more extreme measures like removing basketball hoops so people don't have that temptation in front of them," said South Bend Venues Parks and Arts Director Aaron Perri.

Perri also stressed how important it is to avoid gathering with anyone outside your household.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department says they'll break up basketball games or other group activities if it breaks the stay at home order, but don't expect a ticket or fine.