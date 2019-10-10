South Bend organizations put together free lead screenings

The South Bend community is coming together to provide free lead screenings during the month of October as a way to promote children's health.

Kennedy Academy in South Bend was the site of the first screening Thursday night.

Organizers are hoping to reach children in all areas of South Bend. Children between 1 and 6 years old qualify for this screening. They are most at risk for lead poisoning because their brains are still developing .

Health officials say oftentimes children with lead poisoning struggle with speech and language

The city, St. Joseph County Health Department, St. Joseph County Public Library, South Bend Community School Corporation and South Bend Medical Foundation are all partnering to make the testing possible.

"Our goal here is to prevent lead poisoning by getting them tested before they even get exposed to lead paint," organizer Briannah McCall said. "We're here helping them get tested, but we are also here to offer lead testing for their home."

Those who may have missed Thursday night's testing will have other opportunities ‪‪Wednesday, Oct. 16, and Thursday, Oct. 24.‬

