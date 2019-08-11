South Bend officers respond to shooting in 3700 block of N. Curtiss

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide has been called to the scene of a shooting in the 3700 block of North Curtiss Drive. This address is part of Beacon Heights Apartments.

Dispatch says a call came in at 9:55 Sunday night and that a male victim was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. No word on his condition.

Officials do not have any witnesses or leads on a suspect at this time.

If you have any information, please call South Bend Police at (574) 235-9388 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 342-STOP.

This is a developing story. Stay with us as we work to learn more.