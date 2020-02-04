South Bend officers, residents discuss police department discipline matrix

The South Bend Board of Public Safety held a Community Action Group meeting Tuesday at Abundant Faith Family Ministry in South Bend.

The city has held a series of meetings to ask for the public's input on policing procedures.

At Tuesday night's session, residents and stakeholders like the Fraternal Order of Police provided feedback to the proposed police department discipline matrix, discussing different levels of misconduct and appropriate ways to discipline.

"The concept is supported by our officers as well as the community to make sure that discipline is being handled in a consistent way across different leaders, mayors and chiefs of police; but also from case to case, making sure there is some consistency. So this gives some guidelines about what their appropriate level of discipline would be and what the community expects," Mayor James Mueller said.

The mayor said he hopes this matrix will be implemented in the next two months.

The board kicked off these Community Action Group meetings last August.

