South Bend officers injured while arresting armed convicted felon

A "serious violent felon" with a semiautomatic handgun was arrested and charged after police say he fought two officers who were investigating a stolen vehicle in South Bend.

It happened on July 31 on North LaPorte Avenue.

Police tracked a stolen red 2015 Chevrolet Camaro through the vehicle's OnStar system.

Joshua Eric Williams told police he was trying to jumpstart the disabled vehicle after a friend asked for help, according to police.

Williams kept reaching down to his lap and waist area, according to the officers. Williams was then ordered at gunpoint to keep his hands where they could be seen.

Williams allegedly pushed two of the officers and began to run away before being tackled. After wrestling with the officers, Williams tried to run again, but he was tackled for a second time.

When Williams got up again, one of the officers used his Taser, but police say it had no effect.

As Williams continued to fight, police say his pants came down past his waistline, exposing a small Glock semiautomatic handgun, which fell out of his pants.

Williams was handcuffed after police used a Taser on him for a second time.

One of the officers received minor abrasions and sprained his spine and pelvis. Another officer received lacerations and abrasions to his arms and face. Both were treated at a local hospital and released.

Williams was found to have a prior conviction for attempted armed robbery in Elkhart County, making him a "serious violent felon" under Indiana law.

Williams was charged with two counts of battery against a public safety official; resisting law enforcement; and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Williams' bond was set at $7,500 cash, but he also has a 15-day hold as of Aug. 1.

