South Bend offering curbside pickup signs for businesses

South Bend has put up curbside pickup signs for downtown businesses.

It's available for all restaurants and retail businesses who are offering curbside pickup.

For customers, all areas for pick-up will have 10-minute parking.

“We hope these signs help downtown businesses in our new social distancing environment,” said Mayor James Mueller. “It’s important that we innovate as we persevere together through these difficult times.”

"These signs may seem like a small thing, but they represent more opportunities for downtown restaurants to serve more customers safely and effectively,” said Downtown South Bend executive director Milt Lee.

Downtown restaurants interested in getting a sign can contact Amy Paul with Downtown South Bend at apaul@downtownsouthbend.com.