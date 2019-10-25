South Bend native travels the world on a bicycle for important reason

Mike Ditz wanted to learn about renewable energy and thought the best way to learn was to get outside and experience it firsthand.

He embarked on a journey across five continents, 63 countries and 48,000 miles on a bicycle.

"Most people thought I was crazy," Ditz said.

His curiosity sparked the adventure of a lifetime.

"The theme around my trip is to do research around renewable energy," Ditz said. "Environmentalism is something that’s important to me. As I’ve been inspired by the beauty of this world, I want to live harmoniously within our world."

To learn more about his journey, watch the video above.

