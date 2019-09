A teenage suspect in a late-April homicide made a court appearance in St. Joseph County Monday.

Eighteen-year-old Kyle Doroszko was in court for a pretrial conference.

He is charged with murder in connection to the killing 19-year-old Traychon Taylor. The deadly shooting happened outside of Frank's Place in late April. Doroszko was arrested in May.

His trial date was originally scheduled for later this month but has now been pushed back to February of 2020.