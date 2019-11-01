SB mother plans to press charges after incident between her son, his teacher

A South Bend mother is speaking out after her son's teacher allegedly hit the child in class last week.

Laricka Hunt said her son Darrion, 11, was throwing paper in his Spanish class last Friday at McKinley Elementary School. When the teacher sent him to the office, she said her son threw his book to the floor.

The teacher blocked the doorway and told him to get the book. Another student had already retrieved the book, so Hunt says Darrion tried to go under the teacher's arm.

That's when Hunt said the teacher pushed and grabbed her son, hitting his head and elbows.

Doctors diagnosed the 11-year-old child with a concussion.

In a statement, the South Bend Community School Corporation confirmed to 16 News Now that an incident happened at McKinley. They said the district does not condone violence, and the teacher is on administrative leave pending the investigation outcome.

As the district, district administration and child protective services all investigate, Hunt wants the teacher out.

"As a mom, you can't put your hands on nobody's child," she said. "You don't hit nobody's kid. I would not put my hands on anybody's child. I'll send him to the office. If I was to go and hit someone, they would press charges against me. He needs to be fired."

Hunt did also report the incident to South Bend police in order to file charges.

