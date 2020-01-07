South Bend mother asks for help paying for slain daughter's burial

A South Bend mother is struggling to pay for the unexpected burial of her daughter, Carrie Jamerson.

Jamerson was shot while working the night shift as a server at a members-only bar. She was around those she loved most: people.

The total cost for the family? $5,000.

“The doctor called me from the emergency room and said I needed to get her immediately,” said Angela Clinton, Jamerson’s mother.

Clinton immediately booked a flight to South Bend with her husband, David, only to be delayed in Dallas-Fort Worth for eight hours.

“Knowing that I was so far away and I wasn’t able to help her was the hardest thing for me to be able to do,” she said.

She made it to her bedside hours before her daughter’s last breath.

16 News Now’s Joshua Short asked Clinton what she has to say to those watching at home who may know something.

“Turn themselves in, because I don’t want anybody else hurt,” she said, adding, “I don’t want the community to try and find whoever this was. … I don’t want anybody retaliating, going after whoever did this.”

Jamerson’s family is asking that all donations be sent to Alford’s Mortuary.

The viewing for Jamerson is Wednesday at 11 a.m., and the funeral is at noon at that location.

“It’s an expense you don’t plan for,” Clinton said. “You plan to go on vacation. You plan to have dinners and outings, but you never plan to bury a loved one.

"We did not expect to bury my daughter at 32 years old."

