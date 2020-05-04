South Bend mayor extends travel advisory

Despite Gov. Eric Holcolmb lifting travel restrictions for Indiana, it's a different story in South Bend.

Mayor James Mueller announced Monday the city's travel advisory has been extended to Monday, May 11 in hopes of limiting the spread of coronavirus. The restrictions on non-essential travel began on March 19.

"The point is, we're in a worse position, in many ways, than when we instituted these measures weeks ago," said Mueller. "There's more prevalence of the virus in our community. Our testing capacity is slightly better, but it's not to where experts think we need to be."

Mueller said the travel advisory, in part, has worked.

"The health officials have credited the travel advisory and the governor's stay-at-home order for averting a lot of these issues in this first wave [of infections] that we all worried about," he said.

“South Bend does not operate on an island. With the rest of our region moving forward, we now need to turn our focus to limiting the next surge of infections while rebuilding our economy. Our success will depend on our residents continuing to follow CDC advice and taking personal responsibilities seriously.”

The travel advisory measure will still allow residents to travel for essential functions. A full list of travel deemed essential can be found below.

Mayor Mueller asks that residents limit their interaction with others and try to access the different services they use remotely rather than in person. Residents are encouraged to continue to go outside for walks, bike rides, and other activities while still maintaining extreme physical distance from others.

Essential travel includes:

-Travel to and from work

-Going to the grocery store

-Picking up a prescription

-Going to the doctor’s office

-Travel to the bank

-Going to court

-Taking children to childcare

-Going to and from restaurants

-Travel to obtain essential household goods, including cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products

-Conducting physically-distant outdoor activities