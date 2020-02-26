South Bend man shaves head to raise money for treatment center

Almost seven years ago, Matthew Brewster woke up for school, but something didn't feel right. After a traumatic brain injury, he's now paying it forward.

"Matthew was 17 and a junior at Adams High School," said Matthew's Mom, Shannon. "He got up for school one morning and turned the shower on."

The star fencer called out for his mom; something was wrong.

Matthew suffered a massive hemorrhage. He's spent the last seven years relearning how to walk, talk and function on his own.

"People were shocked when I graduated from college, did a bike race, fenced in nationals," Matthew said.

He's made a remarkable recovery, thanks to countless doctors and therapists, so he decided he wanted to do something to say thank you. He decided to shave his head as a fundraiser to collect funds for the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago. Matthew received incredible care there during his recovery.

He raised more than $10,000 to donate to the AbilityLab, which he hopes will help more people on the road to recovery.

If you'd like to donate, click here.

