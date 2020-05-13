South Bend man sentenced to 30 years for role in 2019 shooting

An 18-year-old has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a South Bend shooting in January 2019.

Jeremiah Ware was previously found guilty of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

He's the last of three people who were charged and sentenced in the shooting, which happened back on January 14, 2019 in the 600 block of N. Cushing Street.

When police arrived, they found a 24-year-old woman suffering from a serious gunshot wound to the chest.

According to police, an argument broke out at the home before shots were fired.

