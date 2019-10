A South Bend man was sentenced to 13 years and three months in prison in Michigan for his role in a Cass County crime spree.

Eric Huston, 20, was among several people who went to Dowagiac last January to buy medical marijuana from a Michigan man.

The encounter turned into a robbery and carjacking. The Michigan man was also shot four times but survived.

While Huston wasn't the triggerman, he did play a role in the crimes.