South Bend man opens his doors to first responders and active military for holidays

Happening tonight, a South Bend man is opening up his home for off-duty police officers, fire fighter and members of the military who don't have anywhere to spend the holidays.

James Stevens says he knows what it's like to spend the holidays alone, so he wants to make sure no one else has to do the same.

Whether it’s for a quick snack or for dinner, Stevens says his door is open for those who serve our community.

“I started this without the expectation of getting anything out of it. This is being done totally on my own with no expectation of getting anything out of it. This is being done for what people do for us every single day of their lives. They get up and get called away from their families, and their holiday parties, and are willing to help us. I should be willing to help them,” Stevens said.

The residence is in the Castle Point Apartments.

His apartment is on the south east end of the community.

He said you can contact him at 574-314-4317 for more info on finding the location.

